Seeking Clues to AEP (AEP) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power (AEP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.21 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AEP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' should come in at $364.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' to come in at $3.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' reaching $495.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail' will likely reach 20,430.75 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,704 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail' will reach 23,016.88 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,287 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities' of 2,957.04 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,260 GWh in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total' will reach 20,818.32 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,157 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities' stands at 457.68 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 453 GWh in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total' at 25,825.02 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25,547 GWh.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco' should arrive at $199.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $181.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' to reach $168.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $125.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for AEP here>>>



Shares of AEP have demonstrated returns of +1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.