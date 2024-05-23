Seeking Clues to Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.43 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Advance Auto Parts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores (Retail) - Total' at 5,516. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,096 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - WORLDPAC' should come in at 323. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 318 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - AAP' will reach 4,494. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,456.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores opened' will likely reach 5. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - CARQUEST' stands at 299. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 322.



Shares of Advance Auto Parts have demonstrated returns of -8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), AAP is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

