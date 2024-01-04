Seeking Clues to Acuity Brands (AYI) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands (AYI) will report quarterly earnings of $3.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $924.47 million, exhibiting a decline of 7.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Acuity Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL)' to come in at $868.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG)' will reach $65.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group' should arrive at $11.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting' will reach $127.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $138.80 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Acuity Brands have returned +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, AYI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

