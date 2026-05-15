Seeking Clues to TJX (TJX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect TJX (TJX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. Revenues are expected to be $13.94 billion, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TJX metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' of $8.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- TJX International' stands at $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' will reach $2.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' at 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' will reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia)' will reach 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.0%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total' reaching 5,249 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,121 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change' to come in at 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.0%.

Over the past month, shares of TJX have returned -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. Currently, TJX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.