Seeking Clues to Timken (TKR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Timken (TKR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.12 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Timken metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Motion' will reach $380.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Engineered Bearings' at $736.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion' of $72.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75.20 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings' reaching $142.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $156.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- Engineered Bearings' will reach $143.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $148.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Industrial Motion' should arrive at $71.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $70.30 million.



Over the past month, shares of Timken have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, TKR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

