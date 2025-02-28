Seeking Clues to Thor Industries (THO) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries (THO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 87.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.97 billion, exhibiting a decline of 10.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thor Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable' will reach $664.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles' will likely reach $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized' to reach $431.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $170.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European' stands at $730.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America' to come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European' of 10,799. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,080.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable' at 22,587. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,958.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units sales - Total' will reach 36,524. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39,476 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America)' reaching 25,725. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26,396.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized' should come in at 3,138. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,438 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Recreational Vehicles- European' should arrive at $103.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $119.33 million in the same quarter last year.



