Seeking Clues to Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital (TCBI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. Revenues are expected to be $323.08 million, up 13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Texas Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 60.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $31.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.03 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $97.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.17 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-accrual loans held for investment' reaching $97.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.17 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $259.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $229.61 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $63.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $260.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $229.82 million.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $8.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Other Non-Interest Income' to come in at $10.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth management and trust fee income' will likely reach $3.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Texas Capital shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TCBI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

