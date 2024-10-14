Seeking Clues to Texas Capital (TCBI) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital (TCBI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $279.64 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Texas Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin' of 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 95.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at $29.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.98 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-accrual loans held for investment' stands at $89.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.13 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing assets' will likely reach $89.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.13 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $227.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $232.07 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $227.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $232.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $51.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.87 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wealth management and trust fee income' should arrive at $4.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.51 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other Non-Interest Income' should come in at $8.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.34 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $6.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.30 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment banking and advisory fees' reaching $28.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.19 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Capital here>>>



Texas Capital shares have witnessed a change of +8.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TCBI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.