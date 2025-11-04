Seeking Clues to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.35 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- COPAXONE- Total' stands at $92.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- API sales to third parties' will reach $131.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other- Total' should come in at $165.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +62.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' of $592.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States' to reach $2.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- United States- Anda' reaching $371.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' to come in at $40.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' will reach $59.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' should arrive at $460.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE' will reach $9.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AJOVY' at $65.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares have witnessed a change of +2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEVA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

