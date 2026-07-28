Seeking Clues to Teladoc (TDOC) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Teladoc (TDOC) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.24 per share, indicating a decline of 26.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $614.69 million, representing a decline of 2.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Teladoc metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' will likely reach $221.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Segment- Integrated Care' will reach $392.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' to come in at 99.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' at $1.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.86 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Integrated Care' should arrive at $59.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57.45 million in the same quarter last year.

Teladoc shares have witnessed a change of +2.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDOC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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