Seeking Clues to TDS (TDS) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 92.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.17 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TDS metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular' to reach $900.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom' should come in at $257.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale' stands at $38.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service' will likely reach $255.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'US Cellular Postpaid ARPU' at $52.01 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.45 .

Analysts expect 'US Cellular Retail Connections Prepaid - Net additions (losses)' to come in at -0.50 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'US Cellular Retail Connections Postpaid - Total at end of period' should arrive at 3.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.03 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'US Cellular Retail Connections Postpaid - Gross additions - Total' of 111.07 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 117.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'US Cellular Retail Connections Prepaid - Total at end of period' will reach 430.50 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 439.00 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'US Cellular Retail Connections Prepaid - Gross additions' will reach 50.44 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'US Cellular Prepaid ARPU' will reach $31.13 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.37 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'US Cellular Prepaid Churn rate' reaching 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, TDS shares have recorded returns of +2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

