Seeking Clues to TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TD SYNNEX (SNX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $15.54 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TD SYNNEX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Americas' to come in at $8.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Europe' of $5.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

Shares of TD SYNNEX have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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