Seeking Clues to Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.99 billion, increasing 18.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Taylor Morrison metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Home closings' to reach $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' stands at $47.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Land closings' will likely reach $15.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Amenity and other revenue' of $9.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales orders' should come in at 2,780. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,592 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Homes Closed' to come in at 3,209. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,639 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog units at end of period' will reach 5,793. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,118 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average sales price of homes closed' will reach $600.18 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $611 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog' should arrive at $678.18 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $670 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending Active Selling Communities' reaching 336. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 325.



View all Key Company Metrics for Taylor Morrison here>>>



Shares of Taylor Morrison have experienced a change of +1.6% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMHC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

