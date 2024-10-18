Seeking Clues to T-Mobile (TMUS) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, T-Mobile (TMUS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $19.88 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain T-Mobile metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total service revenues' stands at $16.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Equipment revenues' will reach $3.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other revenues' of $237.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Prepaid revenues' will reach $2.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' should arrive at 745.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 850 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' reaching 1,445.26 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' to reach 411.13 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 557 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Prepaid ARPU' to come in at $35.53. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.98.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Postpaid phone ARPU' at $49.03. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.93 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net customer additions - Prepaid customers' will reach 94.30 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 79 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' should come in at 78,002.19 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 74.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' will likely reach 24,064.39 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.33 million.



Shares of T-Mobile have demonstrated returns of +11.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMUS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

