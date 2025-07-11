Seeking Clues to Synovus (SNV) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synovus Financial (SNV) will report quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $583.84 million, exhibiting an increase of 90.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Synovus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin, taxable equivalent' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency ratio - TE' will reach 53.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' of $55.51 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.85 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-performing Assets (NPAs)' will reach $289.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $256.93 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-performing Loans (NPLs)' reaching $288.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $256.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 11.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income taxable equivalent' stands at $466.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $436.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $462.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $435.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking income' will likely reach $4.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $23.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.91 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fiduciary and asset management fees' should arrive at $20.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.73 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Capital markets income' at $8.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.08 million.

Over the past month, Synovus shares have recorded returns of +13.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

