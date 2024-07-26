Seeking Clues to Stryker (SYK) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Stryker (SYK) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.41 billion, increasing 8.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Stryker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine' should arrive at $2.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' will reach $3.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees' reaching $600.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine' to come in at $315.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' will reach $3.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Geography- International' at $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States' will reach $602.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States' stands at $429.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States' to reach $264.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- International' will likely reach $219.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- International' of $150.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- International' should come in at $165.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Stryker have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Currently, SYK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

