Seeking Clues to Steris (STE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Steris (STE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share, indicating an increase of 11.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.43 billion, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Steris metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Healthcare' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service' will reach $374.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital Equipment' stands at $268.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables' to reach $357.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST)' to come in at $281.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Life Sciences' will reach $137.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service' at $701.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Product' of $724.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Service' will reach $36.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables' should come in at $71.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital Equipment' will likely reach $27.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare' should arrive at $239.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $228.01 million.

