Seeking Clues to State Street (STT) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that State Street Corporation (STT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific State Street metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' stands at 5.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio' will likely reach 14.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio' at 13.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under Management (AUM)' will reach $4,537.25 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,687 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $253.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $222.49 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A)' to reach $38,959.63 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40,017 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $693.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $624 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total fee revenue' reaching $2.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.36 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis' to come in at $694.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $626 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Software and processing fees' will reach $202.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $188 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other fee revenue' should arrive at $44.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Management fees' will reach $526.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $479 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of State Street have demonstrated returns of +7.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), STT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

