Seeking Clues to Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Starbucks (SBUX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.16 billion, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Starbucks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' stands at $7.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Other' to reach $528.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' should come in at $465.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- North America' will reach $6.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International' will likely reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores- International' of $437.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores- North America' to come in at $605.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Stores' should arrive at 41,270 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40,789 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Stores - International' reaching 22,882 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,162 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Stores - North America' will reach 18,387 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,627 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net stores opened/(closed) - Total - International' at 137 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 123 .

Shares of Starbucks have experienced a change of +7.4% in the past month compared to the +9.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBUX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.