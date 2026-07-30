Seeking Clues to Spotify (SPOT) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Spotify (SPOT) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 781.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.55 billion, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Spotify metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs)' of 778.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 696.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Premium Subscribers' should come in at 298.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 276.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Ad-Supported MAUs' to reach 494.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 433.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Spotify have experienced a change of +10.9% in the past month compared to the -1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SPOT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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