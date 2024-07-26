Seeking Clues to S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that S&P Global (SPGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.43 billion, increasing 10.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some S&P Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence' stands at $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings' of $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights' to come in at $504.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility' will reach $401.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices' should come in at $393.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' will reach $249.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction' will likely reach $524.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue' should arrive at $480.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue' at $72.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' to reach $74.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence' will reach $387.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $349 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Ratings' reaching $616.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $491 million in the same quarter last year.



S&P Global shares have witnessed a change of +7.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SPGI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

