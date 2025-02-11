Seeking Clues to Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sonic Automotive (SAH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.61 billion, increasing 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sonic Automotive metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total vehicles' will reach $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Powersports' of $28.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet' at $18.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- New vehicles - Retail' stands at $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Franchised Dealerships- Same Store Revenue- New Vehicles' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Franchised Dealerships- Same Store Revenue- Used Vehicles' will reach $714.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- EchoPark' to come in at $497.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit Per Unit - Used Vehicle' will likely reach $1,414.70. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,440 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Parts, service and collision repair' reaching $231.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $215.40 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- EchoPark' to reach $50.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Powersports' should arrive at $6.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- New vehicles - Retail' should come in at $93.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $124.50 million.



Sonic Automotive shares have witnessed a change of +14.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SAH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

