Seeking Clues to Snap-On (SNA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Snap-On (SNA) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, declining 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Snap-On metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' will likely reach $469.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' should come in at $467.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' to come in at $359.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' should arrive at $68.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.20 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' to reach $57.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62.20 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' at $107.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $112.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Snap-On have returned +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, SNA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

