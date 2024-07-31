Seeking Clues to Simon Property (SPG) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Simon Property (SPG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.43 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Simon Property metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' at $32.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Lease income' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other income' to come in at $91.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' will reach 95.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $312.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $319.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Simon Property here>>>



Over the past month, Simon Property shares have recorded returns of +4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

