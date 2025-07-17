Seeking Clues to Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to post quarterly earnings of $3.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $6.29 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sherwin-Williams metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Paint Stores Group' at $3.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Consumer Brands Group' will reach $826.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Performance Coatings Group' of $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group' will likely reach 20 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group' to come in at 4,811 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,720 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group' reaching $946.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $907.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG)' should come in at $337.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $350.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG)' will reach $213.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $220.40 million.

Over the past month, Sherwin-Williams shares have recorded returns of +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SHW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

