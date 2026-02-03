Seeking Clues to Shell (SHEL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Shell (SHEL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $68.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Shell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'INTEGRATED GAS - Realised gas price ($/thousand scf)' at $6.90 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.10 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'INTEGRATED GAS - LNG liquefaction volumes (MT)' to reach 8 millions of ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7 millions of ton.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'INTEGRATED GAS - Realised liquids price ($/bbl)' of $55.89 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.45 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS - Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl)' will reach $13.56 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.54 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS - Refinery utilisation (%)' will likely reach 93.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS - Chemicals sales volumes (kT)' will reach 2469 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2926 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS - Refinery processing intake (kb/d)' will reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts expect 'UPSTREAM - Total production (kboe/d)' to come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'UPSTREAM - Realised liquids price ($/bbl)' should come in at $60.34 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70.69 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'UPSTREAM - Liquids production (kboe/d)' stands at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'UPSTREAM - Gas production (million scf/d)' reaching N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'MARKETING - Mobility (kb/d)' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Shell have returned +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

