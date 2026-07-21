Seeking Clues to SEI (SEIC) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SEI Investments (SEIC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $637.92 million, increasing 14% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SEI metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees' will likely reach $506.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees' stands at $128.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Private Banks' will reach $152.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' should arrive at $8.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -51.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' of $3.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.11 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' should come in at $105.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84.08 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Private Banks' will reach $33.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.64 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' at $88.21 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.88 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' to come in at $103.76 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' to reach $255.24 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $226.00 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Client assets under administration - Investment Managers' will reach 1,341,534 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,128,325 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Client assets under administration - Private Banks' reaching 9,420 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,431 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of SEI have demonstrated returns of +9.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SEIC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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