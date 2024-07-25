Seeking Clues to SBA Communications (SBAC) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SBA Communications (SBAC) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $664.54 million, declining 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SBA Communications metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Site Development' to reach $35.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -32.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' to come in at $169.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' stands at $463.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Site Leasing' reaching $632.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sites owned - International' will reach 22,335. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,000 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sites owned - Total' of 39,854. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39,426 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sites built - Total' at 116. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sites owned - Domestic' should arrive at 17,559. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,426.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sites acquired - Total' will likely reach 193. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International)' will reach $517.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $511.13 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit- Site Development' should come in at $8.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation, accretion and amortization' will reach $71.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $181.82 million.



Shares of SBA Communications have demonstrated returns of +6.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

