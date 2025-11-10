Seeking Clues to Sally Beauty (SBH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sally Beauty (SBH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $933 million, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' will reach $527.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' of $405.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' should arrive at 1,329 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,331 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' to reach 4,425 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,460 .

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' will reach 3,096 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,129 .

Shares of Sally Beauty have demonstrated returns of -0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

