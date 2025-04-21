Seeking Clues to Sallie Mae (SLM) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sallie Mae (SLM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $359.7 million, declining 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sallie Mae metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 4.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $359.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $387.02 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gains (losses) on sales of loans, net' at $169.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143.04 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Other income' stands at $25.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $194.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $174.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sallie Mae here>>>



Shares of Sallie Mae have experienced a change of -9.8% in the past month compared to the -5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLM Corporation (SLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.