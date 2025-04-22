Seeking Clues to Saia (SAIA) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Saia (SAIA) to post quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.1%. Revenues are expected to be $810.08 million, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Saia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Ratio' of 87.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 84.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT)' will reach $24.75. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.51 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage' at 1,558.55 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,392 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel, operating expenses and supplies' will reach $159.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $156.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Saia have demonstrated returns of -14.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SAIA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

