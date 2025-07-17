Seeking Clues to RTX (RTX) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, RTX (RTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $20.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RTX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace' will reach $7.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney' should come in at $7.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Raytheon' at $6.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted' reaching $1.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.15 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted' stands at $715.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $709.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted' will likely reach $608.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $537.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of RTX have experienced a change of +3% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RTX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

