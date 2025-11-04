Seeking Clues to Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Rockwell Automation (ROK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 19% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Rockwell Automation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' to reach $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' to come in at $585.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Software & Control' will reach $612.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' should arrive at $205.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $195.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' of $99.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' stands at $174.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $111.80 million.

Over the past month, shares of Rockwell Automation have returned +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, ROK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

