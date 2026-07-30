Seeking Clues to Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation (ROK) to post quarterly earnings of $3.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.26 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rockwell Automation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' will reach $504.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Software & Control' stands at $700.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Sales - Total Growth' will likely reach 6.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' to come in at $217.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $182.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' should arrive at $76.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' reaching $234.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $199.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Rockwell Automation shares have witnessed a change of -4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.