Seeking Clues to Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Roblox (RBLX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.41 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.15 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Roblox metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Bookings' will reach $1.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $923.76 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' to come in at 92.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 77.7 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Hours Engaged' to reach 20.40 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.7 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' will likely reach 26.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' of 24.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.8 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' should come in at 19.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' should arrive at 23.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.4 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Roblox here>>>



Over the past month, Roblox shares have recorded returns of +12.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RBLX will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.