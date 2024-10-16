Seeking Clues to RLI Corp. (RLI) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect RLI Corp. (RLI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 54.1%. Revenues are expected to be $420.71 million, up 20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RLI Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net premiums earned' reaching $384.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should arrive at $36.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned- Property segment' should come in at $123.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net premiums earned- Surety segment' will reach $36.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums earned- Casualty segment' stands at $223.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Expense Ratio- Total' at 38.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio- Total' will reach 58.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio (Underwriting income ratio) - Total' to reach 96.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 98.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Property' will reach 107.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 121.8% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio - Casualty' will likely reach 96.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - Surety' to come in at 83.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.7% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of RLI Corp. have experienced a change of +4.6% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RLI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

