Seeking Clues to REV Group (REVG) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from REV Group (REVG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating an increase of 51.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $596.64 million, representing a decrease of 3.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain REV Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Recreation Vehicles' will reach $164.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Specialty Vehicles' to come in at $432.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation Vehicles' at $10.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Vehicles' of $49.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.80 million.



Shares of REV Group have experienced a change of +11.4% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), REVG is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

