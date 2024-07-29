Seeking Clues to ResMed (RMD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ResMed (RMD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.21 billion, increasing 7.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ResMed metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global revenue- Devices' should arrive at $646.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Global revenue- Software as a Service' to reach $152.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' stands at $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global revenue- Masks' reaching $422.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' of $416.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks' will reach $303.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' will reach $348.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' will reach $229.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks' to come in at $118.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' at $719.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.



Shares of ResMed have experienced a change of +2.9% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RMD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

