Seeking Clues to ResMed (RMD) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ResMed (RMD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.32 billion, increasing 8.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ResMed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Breathing Health' stands at $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Global revenue- Residential Care Software' to reach $170.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global revenue- Total Devices' of $666.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global revenue- Total Masks and other' at $484.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' will reach $409.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other' will likely reach $355.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total' should come in at $385.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts expect 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' to come in at $257.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other' should arrive at $128.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' will reach $764.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of ResMed have returned -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, RMD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

