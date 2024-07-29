Seeking Clues to Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group (RGA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.92 billion, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Reinsurance Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other revenues' at $95.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net premiums' should come in at $3.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment income, net of related expenses/ Net investment income' stands at $948.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' should arrive at $140.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $151 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' will likely reach $38.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' reaching $92.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' will reach $198.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions' will reach $57.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' to reach $80.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $89 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Financial Solutions' will reach $79.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66 million.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' to come in at $6.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' of $29.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Reinsurance Group have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RGA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

