Seeking Clues to Regions Financial (RF) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Regions Financial (RF) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.85 billion, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Regions Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 56.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Common Equity Tier 1 ratio' to come in at 10.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach $139.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $137.07 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-performing assets' at $899.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $862.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale' should arrive at $885.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $847.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leverage Ratio' reaching 9.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 12.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $621.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $545.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.19 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis' stands at $1.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.20 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth management income' of $127.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $122.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Regions Financial have demonstrated returns of +13.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

