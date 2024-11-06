Seeking Clues to Redfin (RDFN) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Redfin (RDFN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $280.21 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Redfin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Real estate services' stands at $177.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Rentals' to come in at $50.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Partner revenue' at $9.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Brokerage revenue' will reach $166.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Real estate services transactions - Total' will reach 17.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.43 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average number of lead agents' will likely reach 1,717. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,744 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Real estate services transactions - Partner' reaching 3.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.35 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Real estate services revenue per transaction - Aggregate' should come in at $10.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly average visitors' of 54.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 51.31 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Real estate services revenue per transaction - Partner' will reach $2.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Real estate services transactions - Brokerage' should arrive at 13.3 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.08 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Real estate services revenue per transaction - Brokerage' to reach $12.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Redfin have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RDFN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

