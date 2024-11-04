Seeking Clues to Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts (RRR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 38.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $460.73 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Red Rock Resorts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Casino' will reach $309.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Room' to reach $47.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage' will reach $82.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Other' will reach $24.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations' reaching $444.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Corporate and other' of $3.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)' should arrive at $171.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160.05 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Occupancy' at 87.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Rate (ADR)' to come in at $197.04. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $185.20 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations' should come in at $199.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $191.41 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Red Rock Resorts have demonstrated returns of -6.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

