Seeking Clues to Realty Income Corp. (O) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Realty Income Corp. (O) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, indicating an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.54 billion, representing an increase of 9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Realty Income Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' will likely reach $1.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' should come in at $92.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $643.51 million.

Over the past month, shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, O carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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