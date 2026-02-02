Seeking Clues to Ralph Lauren (RL) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ralph Lauren (RL) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.31 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 19.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ralph Lauren metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Retail' will likely reach $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Wholesale' of $548.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' should arrive at $34.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' at $669.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' will reach $570.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Shares of Ralph Lauren have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.