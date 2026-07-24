Seeking Clues to Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Qualcomm (QCOM) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 19.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.71 billion, declining 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Qualcomm metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- QCT' stands at $8.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- QTL' should arrive at $1.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- QCT- Automotive' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +51.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- QCT- Handsets' reaching $4.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of -22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- QCT- IoT (internet of things)' of $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Reconciling items' will likely reach $141.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +161.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL' to come in at $854.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $942.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT' will reach $1.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Qualcomm have experienced a change of -16.5% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QCOM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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