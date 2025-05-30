Seeking Clues to PVH (PVH) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PVH (PVH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, indicating a decline of 9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.94 billion, representing a decrease of 0.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PVH metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total Calvin Klein' stands at $876.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale' of $43.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America' will likely reach $297.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Calvin Klein North America' to reach $288.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Calvin Klein International' at $587.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International' will reach $720.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.



PVH shares have witnessed a change of +23.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PVH is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

