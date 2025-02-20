Seeking Clues to PSEG (PEG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, PSEG (PEG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, reflecting an increase of 53.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.31 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PSEG metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- PSE&G' stands at $1.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Power & Other' will likely reach $515.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Electric sales' should come in at 9,048.09 KWH. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,082 KWH.



PSEG shares have witnessed a change of -2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

