Seeking Clues to Prologis (PLD) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Prologis (PLD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.1 billion, increasing 5.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Prologis metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Development management and other' stands at $8.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Period end occupancy' reaching 95.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $662.84 million.

Prologis shares have witnessed a change of +4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PLD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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