Seeking Clues to Progyny (PGNY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Progyny (PGNY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. Revenues are expected to be $303.93 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Progyny metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pharmacy benefit services revenue' to come in at $110.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Fertility benefit services revenue' will reach $192.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Members' will reach 6,586 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,471 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Progyny shares have witnessed a change of -14.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PGNY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.